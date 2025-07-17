Whether you're living in Massachusetts or anywhere else, it seems that everyone is trying to save some money any which way they can. OF course, given the plethora of great local restaurants and eateries we have in the Bay State, it can be tough not to splurge here and there. But what about a restaurant you can stop at that won't have you checking your bank account after you pay the check? It seems that we have found just the spot that's serving up some quality meals where you can do just that in Massachusetts.

The popular food and lifestyle publication 'Cheapism', which is known for finding you great deals, took the time to find out where you can find the best cheap restaurants in every state. And given the money being saved at each spot, they did a great job making sure that quality is not lacking at any of these spots on the list.

What Massachusetts Restaurant Has the Best Cheap Meals?

The particular spot they picked for the best cheap meals in the Bay State happens to be a joint that also received notoriety for being the best Mexican restaurant in Massachusetts during 2024. If that doesn't give it away, just be sure to head out east to Braintree where you will find a spot known as El Sarape.

Even their social media posts say how they're "Voted Best Mexican Restaurant on the South Shore". If you needed any further reasons why to check them out, they give you plenty. But it seems to be a relatively inexpensive spot as well. So, here's what 'Cheapism' had to say about them being the best cheap restaurant in Massachusetts:

El Sarape has earned recognition from The Daily Meal and Travel + Leisure as one of the country's best, most authentic Mexican restaurants. While lunch is only on the weekends and most of the dinner menu is pricey, the bean soup and chicken and rice soup are a steal for around $6.

I think we can all agree that we would take a solid Mexican meal for about $6. Plus, it looks incredible!

If you're looking for a cheap meal, or just for some great Mexican food, it seems like El Sarape in Braintree has pretty much all of the above. You can't really go wrong either way, Massachusetts!

