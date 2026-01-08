Berkshire County is Home to 2 of the Most Affordable Places to Retire in Massachusetts

Massachusetts and Berkshire County, in particular, have something for everyone. Whatever your hobby, the Berkshires can satisfy your interests. If you're into biking, walking, or hiking on our many trails, searching for treasures at one of our many local antique shops, viewing the beautiful fall foliage, catching a show or a live performance at one of our many historic theaters, Berkshire County not only checks all of those boxes but is second to none in those areas of interest.

Two Berkshire County Places are Perfect for an Affordable Retirement

If you are looking for an affordable retirement destination, look no further than Berkshire County. The Berkshires are home to affordable retirement places, and they are the only two cities in our beautiful county. According to Family Destinations Guide, both Pittsfield and North Adams are budget-friendly cities to retire in, where your Social Security check can stretch further.

Google Maps/Google Street View Google Maps/Google Street View loading... Pittsfield Pontoosuc Lake

The site states that in Pittsfield, home prices average well below what you’d pay in Boston or even Springfield. The site also mentioned the following:

The city’s revitalized downtown offers cultural activities with senior discounts. Onota Lake provides free recreation opportunities throughout warm months. The Senior Center offers daily meals at minimal cost.

Let's not forget that there are plenty of places to go grocery shopping, and the prices tend to be more affordable in Pittsfield compared to Lenox or Stockbridge. Additionally, you can enjoy live entertainment at venues like The Colonial Theater and Barrington Stage Company. You can enjoy live music outdoors from local bands, free of charge, at beautiful Onota Lake during July and August each year, courtesy of local radio station, Live 95.9. Winter heating fuel assistance is also available from organizations such as the Berkshire Community Action Council, and you can't forget that Pittsfield is home to one of the best, if not the best, 4th of July parades in the country.

Google Maps/Google Street View Google Maps/Google Street View loading... North Adams MASS MoCA (front)

North Adams is also recognized as an affordable place to retire in Berkshire County. According to Family Destinations Guide, North Adams combines arts and culture with some of the state’s most affordable housing. The average home sells for less than half the Massachusetts median price.

On the cultural front, North Adams is home to MASS MoCA, which is loaded with visual performance art. Big-name musical acts have also performed at MASS MoCA, including Cake, Beck, Ani DiFranco, and many more.

North Adams Has All of the Stunning Views

If you're a hiking enthusiast, Mount Greylock is nearby, which, when you get to the summit, offers a stunning view of five states on a clear day. Also, if you want a beautiful view of North Adams from above, you can travel up Route 2 to the Hairpin Turn, and you'll see a chunk of North Adams in all of its glory. Pro tip: The Hairpin Turn is a great place to view fireworks on the 4th of July. Plus, North Adams is home to the annual Fall Foliage parade each October. Get more details and check out the top 10 list of affordable places to live in Massachusetts by going here.

