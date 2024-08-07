A south county Bay State eatery has officially closed it's doors after serving lunch and dinner to area and visiting patrons. Surprised customers were surprised to find out The Frog located at 650 Main Street on route 7 in Sheffield has closed it's doors permanently.

attachment-The Frog-Exterior loading...

(Exterior photo of The Frog courtesy of Mike Sloan)

A notice was posted on the front door and on their Facebook page on Tuesday stating the disappointing news:

"We share this note with heavy and grateful hearts: We have made the very difficult decision to close The Frog's doors today. With best wishes, The Frog Family".

WAYNE TREMBLAY WAYNE TREMBLAY loading...

(Frog interior photo courtesy of Wayne Tremblay)

At first, management decided a "temporary closure" due to circumstances beyond our control. In an unrelated story, reports indicate that Sheffield police responded to the scene as there were sightings of a possible break-in this past weekend. There were no indications of any forced entry at the eatery as authorities discovered two broken bottles of vodka and a pair of pictures were found off the wall. An investigation is ongoing.

three glass of red wine, rose wine and white wine with french cheese and delicatessen in restaurant wooden table with romantic dim light and cosy atmosphere Jean-philippe WALLET loading...

The dining establishment was best known as "The Bridge" which was owned by Michael and Cynthia Dutton. After 15 years in business, new ownership took over as Justin Vigliano from neighboring Norfolk, Connecticut bought the building after he took out a $275 thousand mortgage and The Frog became an integral part of the south county community.

attachment-Frog-Portrait loading...

(Frog portrait courtesy of Chip Brian)

The restaurant's specialty was a variety of fare featured in their daily menu featuring assorted Italian, American, Mexican and French offerings.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

pasta pic loading...

They were open 7 days a week open during the daytime and early evening hours serving lunch and dinner to local residents and visitors as this establishment was slowly but surely garnering it's own identity. The question we all want answered: "What happened?"

attachment-Dewey Hall-Outdoors loading...

It's proximity to Dewey Hall also assisted in generating new business as Sheffield was a choice destination for people to spend their disposable income. Now, another void needs to be filled as a popular stopover is in search of new ownership. There have been no announcements concerning the building's future as Vagliano is not commenting further on the matter.

Sorry we are closed sign board hanging on a door of cafe amstockphoto loading...

BOTTOM LINE: Another local business has reached a major setback. We will keep monitoring the latest developments regarding the building's future plans.

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of an article presented by Jane Kaufman from The Berkshire Eagle and their on-line web site www.berkshireeagle.com)