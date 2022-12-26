Berkshire County residents! If you've heard any rumors about temperatures warming up considerably as we prepare to "ring out the old and ring in the new", well guess what? Those rumors are true!

After a very cold holiday weekend with subzero wind chills for many in Massachusetts(including Berkshire County), it looks like we'll be experiencing some unseasonably warm weather as 2022 comes to an end and we kick off 2023.

I don't know about you, but I for one could use a mini break from this Arctic weather. And hey, you know what else could use a break? My thermostat as well as my boiler. And I'm even more sure that I'm not the only one out there that could use a respite from the frigid temps. Just saying...

According to the US National Weather Service in Albany, New York, the eastern United States will see a major weather pattern swing(basically, a warming trend) later this week into the early part of 2023!

Earlier this morning on the National Weather Service's Facebook page they described the week ahead as a "quiet" week weatherwise and as we get closer to the end of 2022 we will see an increase in temperatures.

Here's Pittsfield's weather forecast for later this week thru the weekend from the National Weather Service(NWS) in Albany:

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

New Year's Day Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Not bad, huh? Temperatures are in the upper 40s, lower 50s even! And get this: The NWS even forecasts a 54% chance of North Adams reaching(possibly exceeding) 60 degrees on New Year's Day! WOW!

Granted, we will probably have some rain to go with the higher temperatures, but beggars can't be choosers, right? The NWS predicts an increased chance of showers for late New Year's Eve and on New Year's Day. Now let's get on with it. I'm DONE with 2022! Let's get '23 started already.

