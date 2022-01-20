AG Maura Healey Has Launched A Run For Massachusetts Governor

"I'm all in!" Those are the words of Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey as she officially announced her run for the Governor's office today. The 50-year-old Healey's announcement comes after a lot of speculation and finally reports of her spending Wednesday informing allies and other party leaders of her decision to launch her bid.

Healey took to social media this morning to make her announcement. She tweeted to her nearly 50,000 followers that she is indeed entering the race.

¡Estoy Contigo! Healey also tweeted specifically to her Spanish-speaking followers.

Healey is the best-known candidate in the Democratic field...

Healey will be entering a field of candidates in which she is undoubtedly the most well-known. The field of Democrats as it currently stands includes Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz of Boston and Harvard professor Danielle Allen, but neither has the immediate recognition that Healey carries. Sen. Ben Downing of Pittsfield recently dropped out of the race after spending much time over the past year campaigning. He cited a lack of financial resources. On the Republican side, Geoff Diehl is also making a run.

The Healy swag has already started to surface...

Deepest pockets?

Healey started into fundraising for a potential run early and reportedly has the most campaign cash at the ready. There has also been some speculation that former Boston mayor and current U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh could make a run for the Governor's Office, but he has yet to make any kind of formal announcement. He would likely rival Healey in the campaign coffer's department.

