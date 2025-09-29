Transporting Alcohol Under 21 in MA: What’s the Deal?
Massachusetts has some clear but unique alcohol laws, which are good to know, especially if you are new to the area.
No Happy Hour in Massachusetts
That's right, Happy Hour has been banned in Massachusetts since 1984. This law went into effect following a series of happy hour-related drunk driving crashes. Bars, establishments, etc. can't offer drink specials for a short period of time.
The Social Host Law is Active in Massachusetts
This law states that the host of a party can be held liable for a guest who causes injury to others if it is proved that the host knew or should have known that the guest was intoxicated but continued to allow the guest to drink alcoholic beverages. This makes sense. Your party, your responsibility.
Transporting Alcohol Under 21 in Massachusetts
If you are a new driver or an under-21 driver in Massachusetts, you should know there's not a whole lot of leeway when it comes to transporting alcohol in your vehicle, with one exception. You can transport alcohol in your vehicle if you have your legal guardian present. Here are details of the law.
People under 21 years of age may not knowingly drive a car with alcohol inside unless they are accompanied by their legal guardian. This also means a person under the age of 21 cannot drive a vehicle with alcohol inside of the vehicle even if it belongs to a person over the age of 21 who is also inside the vehicle.
No matter where you're driving in Massachusetts, whether it's Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere in the Bay State, if you break this law, you can be fined and/or have your driver's license suspended for three months.
