Alert! Certain Sunscreen Sprays Recalled Due To Cancer Risk
Another heads-up warning from the Food and Drug Administration. This time the FDA is reaching out to alert us about a certain brand of scalp sunscreen spray recalled due to potential cancer risks.
According to a media alert from the FDA, Edgewell Personal Care has issued a voluntary recall of Banana Boat Hair and Scalp Sunscreen due to the presence of trace levels of the carcinogen benzene.
Benzene is a common industrial chemical found in crude oil and it's also a major part of gasoline. It's classified as a human carcinogen and exposure can occur orally, through the skin, or by inhalation.
Exposure to benzene could lead to serious forms of cancer such as leukemia or major blood disorders which could be life-threatening. Apparently, though these products that are involved in the recall do not contain benzene as an ingredient, an internal company test revealed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the sunscreen out of the can.
Three lots of Banana Boat Hair and Scalp Sunscreen Spray are part of the recall. They are all 6-ounce Hair and Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30, but there are three different lot codes:
- 20016AF(expiration date December 2022)
- 20084BF(expiration date February 2023)
- 21139AF(expiration date April 2024)
These products were distributed nationwide through various retailers and online. Look for the lot codes on the bottom of the can. If you have one of the recalled products, stop using the product and discard it immediately.
For more information, and info on how you can receive reimbursement, visit the FDA's website here.