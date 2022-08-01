Alert! Certain Sunscreen Sprays Recalled Due To Cancer Risk

Another heads-up warning from the Food and Drug Administration. This time the FDA is reaching out to alert us about a certain brand of scalp sunscreen spray recalled due to potential cancer risks.

According to a media alert from the FDA, Edgewell Personal Care has issued a voluntary recall of Banana Boat Hair and Scalp Sunscreen due to the presence of trace levels of the carcinogen benzene.

Benzene is a common industrial chemical found in crude oil and it's also a major part of gasoline. It's classified as a human carcinogen and exposure can occur orally, through the skin, or by inhalation.

Exposure to benzene could lead to serious forms of cancer such as leukemia or major blood disorders which could be life-threatening. Apparently, though these products that are involved in the recall do not contain benzene as an ingredient, an internal company test revealed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the sunscreen out of the can.

Three lots of Banana Boat Hair and Scalp Sunscreen Spray are part of the recall. They are all 6-ounce Hair and Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30, but there are three different lot codes:

20016AF (expiration date December 2022)

(expiration date December 2022) 20084BF (expiration date February 2023)

(expiration date February 2023) 21139AF(expiration date April 2024)

These products were distributed nationwide through various retailers and online. Look for the lot codes on the bottom of the can. If you have one of the recalled products, stop using the product and discard it immediately.

For more information, and info on how you can receive reimbursement, visit the FDA's website here.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...