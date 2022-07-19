Alert: Cookie Dough Sold In Massachusetts Is On The Recall List

If you or someone in your family or circle of friends suffers from any type of gluten allergy such as celiac, you'll want to pay attention to this media alert from the Food and Drug Administration.

According to the FDA, Sweet Loren’s of New York, NY is voluntarily recalling a single lot code of Sweet Loren’s Sugar Cookie Dough. The reason? The product is labeled as gluten-free, however, through in-house testing, the oat flour used in the product was determined to have traces of gluten.

People who are allergic or have a severe sensitivity to gluten may potentially have a serious allergic reaction if they consume this product. So far, no illnesses have been reported.

The lot of product recalled is Sweet Loren’s Sugar Cookie Dough 12oz Lot Code AF22 115, Best By Date 12/1/2022 as shown in the picture:

Now, this product has been distributed through grocery and retail stores across the country, INCLUDING MASSACHUSETTS. It was also distributed through grocery stores in the New York area, as well, just in case you travel a little further out to do your grocery shopping.

By the way, no other lots of the Sugar Cookie Dough are included in this recall. If you find that you did purchase this product, you are urged to return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund. If you have any questions, please call the company at (855) 496-0532.

For more information, visit the FDA's website here.

