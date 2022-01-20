Alert: Massachusetts, Do You Drive A Ford? There’s A Huge Recall

Some need-to-know information, Berkshire County! Especially depending on what kind of vehicle you drive. If you drive a certain type of Ford, pay particular attention.

Ford is recalling about 200,000 vehicles in the United States to fix a problem that can prevent the brake lights from turning off. And also some models are a rollaway risk. Apparently, some models with an automatic transmission can shift out of park without the driver pressing the brake pedal and the car can just roll away.

On the recall list are Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ sedans from the 2014 and 2015 model years, as well as some Mustang coupes and convertibles from the 2015 model year.

Here's an important note: ALL of the vehicles were sold or registered in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, and Hawaii. Doesn't sound like that affects us too much, does it? Well, I can tell you that I probably know at least 6 people who purchased cars in South Carolina and drove them back to Massachusetts.

The reason for the brake light problem involves a separated brake pedal bumper. Humidity and high temperatures can cause the brake pedal part to disintegrate which will cause the brake lights to remain on at all times. This will understandably confuse other drivers and increase the risk of a crash.

Even worse, the brake pedal bumper can fall off completely. If that part goes missing, any of the cars in the recall that is equipped with an automatic transmission may shift out of park without the driver applying the brakes.

Ford said if you own of these vehicles then you will be notified by mail beginning March 3. You may also call Ford customer service at 866-436-7332. Ford also made it clear that they are not aware of any crashes related to this issue.

For more info, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website here.

