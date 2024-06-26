Alert, Massachusetts! Recall On Friendly’s, Hershey’s (& More) Products
Heads up, Massachusetts residents. If you purchased certain types of ice cream products recently, then you should know about a recall that's been announced over potential, possibly severe, health risks.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), multiple brands of ice cream products, sold across the country, have been recalled because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
In case you're not familiar with the possible health risks of Listeria contamination, it can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in small children. It can also pose health risks to the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.
Even healthy people can experience short-term effects such as severe headaches, nausea, diarrhea, and more. Sadly, Listeria contamination can also cause miscarriages among pregnant women.
According to a media alert from the FDA, Totally Cool, Inc. of Owings Mills, Maryland is recalling several brands of ice cream due to the potential for Listeria contamination. These brands include (but are not limited to): Friendly's, Hershey's, Abilyn's Frozen Bakery, ChipWich, Cumberland Farms, and Dolcezza Gelato.
Again, I should stress, the ice cream brands mentioned above are only a partial list. For the complete list of products and images, visit the FDA's website here. That way you can rest assured you're fully informed.
Folks should check their ice boxes for any products on the list and dispose of them. The FDA reports in the media alert:
The company continues its investigation and is taking preventive actions. No other products produced by Totally Cool, Inc. are impacted by this recall.
Totally Cool, Inc. strongly urges consumers who have recalled products in their possession to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. For more on the story please visit the FDA's website here.
