Algae Bloom In This Lenox Lake Is Harmful to Humans And Dogs

Algae bloom that has been identified in Laurel Lake in the town of Lenox can be harmful to you and to your four-legged best friend, and local health officials are warning against recreation at the popular lake.

The Tri-Town Health Department, with guidance from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health has issued a public health advisory due to the presence of Cyanobacteria, which is a harmful algae bloom that was discovered near the west end of Laurel lake.

Stay clear of the water...

Health officials, as part of an afternoon press release, are saying that recreational activities such as swimming, boating, or fishing should be avoided in that section of the lake while the Cyanobacteria remain present.

According to Mass.gov, Cyanobacteria, also known sometimes as Blue-Green Algae, can be very harmful to humans and to animals. The blooms produce what are known as Cyanotoxins, which can be very harmful at low levels in surface water bodies.

The list of symptoms from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention seems like things we would all probably like to avoid...

According to the CDC, exposure can cause conjunctivitis, rhinitis, earache, sore throat, and swollen lips. Respiratory effects can include atypical pneumonia and a hay fever-like syndrome. Exposure can also cause electrolyte imbalances, headache, malaise, and muscle weakness/ pain in joints and limbs.

Signs are posted at the lake regarding this advisory. For more information on Cyanobacteria, you can go HERE. You can also visit the Tri-Town Health Department's website, HERE.

We will follow this story, as the Tri-Town Health Department will likely let us know when it is safe to use the lake for recreation once again.

