Today the Commonwealth of Massachusetts the last step of the COVID-19 vaccine plan begins, making shots available to all residents ages 16 years and older.

Governor Charlie Baker recently announced that over 2 million people in the state have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Medical expert say that’s about 30 percent of the state’s population and many believe at this pace, we could reach herd immunity by late June, once about 70 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.

So now that everyone is eligible the question is, where can you get your shots?

Locally, all information about Berkshire County vaccines can be found at getvaccinatedberkshires.org. The state's website to sign up is maimmunizations.org

There are also local pharmacies and grocery stores who have a limited numbers of vaccines as well.

According to state leaders, in this final phase, 2.55 million new people will become eligible.

Although it certainly benefits those in the northeast part of the state more so than Berkshire County residents, New Hampshire lifted it's residency requirements today, meaning that anyone who lives in Massachusetts (or anywhere else for that matter) can go to New Hampshire to get their shot.

The state’s Department of Public Health reported yesterday that 7 more people in the state have died while having confirmed cases of COVID-19, pushing the total number of deaths in Massachusetts among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 17,117. However, the state’s seven-day weighted average of positive tests dipped below 2% to 1.97% yesterday, down from 2.15% Saturday, and down from 2.28% Friday.