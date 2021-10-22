All Stop & Shop Stores To Hold One-Day Career Fair Saturday

Here's something pretty cool if you're still on the lookout for a new job. Stop & Shop can help! Saturday, October 23, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Stop & Shop is hosting a one-day, all-store, career fair.

WWLP/News 22 Springfield reports that all 130 Stop & Shop locations in Massachusetts will be hosting this event. Anyone who's interested in a new career, just stop by and apply for an on-the-spot interview.

Jobs are available in pretty much all grocery departments such as seafood, deli, bakery, and produce. Stop & Shop is also looking for cashiers, home shoppers, and baggers. Applicants for baggers and cashiers must be at least 16 years old. Applicants must be at least 18 for all other positions.

This is something pretty great, as well. For every candidate hired on Saturday, October 23, Stop & Shop will make a donation to its community partner, Goodwill. Last year, Goodwill helped place almost 127,000 people into jobs here in the United States.

In a media statement, Maria Silvestri, Senior Vice President of Human Resources for Stop & Shop, had this to say:

Many members of Stop & Shop’s leadership team started as part-time associates. The roles we offer at Stop & Shop are more than jobs, they are growth opportunities. We hope that anyone who is interested in a career in an exciting work environment focused on helping their community will join us on the 23rd.

Part-time positions require up to 28 hours of work a week and include flexible schedules, a grocery discount, and paid time off. If you cannot attend the career fair in person, you can apply online at Stop & Shop's website.

For more info on the story, visit WWLP's website here.

