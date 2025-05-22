The Old Farmer’s Almanac’s June Forecast for Massachusetts

Massachusetts and much of the northeast have been experiencing a dose of rainy, cloudy days lately. I can't complain since the Bay State was stuck in a major drought for several months. Considering all of the wildfire activity that occurred last year, I'll tolerate rain for a while. It's a small price to pay to make sure residents, buildings, and the community are safe.

Get our free mobile app

Like I said, the rain doesn't bother me so much, but the fact that we're seeing highs in the 40s feels like we're in the late fall season, not the mid to late spring. Judging by the forecast, it looks like Massachusetts and much of the northeast will continue to experience rainy weather in June.

What Kind of Weather Can Massachusetts and the Northeast Expect for June?

The Old Farmer's Almanac has released its 60-day long-range forecast for the northeast, and you can expect wet weather for June, with the average high clocking in at 64 degrees.

Here's a week-by-week breakdown of the forecast per the Old Farmer's Almanac:

Jun 1-14: Scattered showers, cool

Jun 15-20: Isolated t-storms, hot

Jun 21-27: Scattered t-storms, then sunny; cool, then warm

Jun 28-30: Isolated showers, cool

Don't put away the pants and long-sleeve shirts just yet, as you may need them during June. Whether you live in Boston, the Berkshires, Worcester, or anywhere in between, you can expect June to look and feel wet and cool. Then again, the forecast could change on a dime, so you may just want to have shorts, sweaters, t-shirts, and spring jackets on the ready.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...