Almost A Century Old, This Is The Oldest Ice Cream Shop In Massachusetts

Here's a question: What do you think of when it comes to Massachusetts and ice cream? (Careful. Don't get a brain-freeze thinking of the answer, LOL.) Some people may think Friendly's Ice Cream. After all, Friendly's was born in Massachusetts.

Some may think of Hood ice cream. Remember the jingle? "You can feel good. Good about HOOD." Hood, just like Friendly's, was also born in the Bay State. And some might not think of a specific place, but rather the memories of ice cream and summer at the beach.

I have a confession to make...I LOVE ice cream! As I grow older I find that my affinity for sweets is slowly disappearing. Except when it comes to ice cream. Ice cream is something I've always loved and hopefully always will.

Let me tell you about a place that I sincerely hope to visit one day. The Cape Cod Times recently published an article on one of the oldest ice cream shops in the country. As a matter of fact, this shop is quickly gaining ground on 100 years old!

This haven for ice cream lovers of all ages is located in Centerville, Massachusetts, and it stands at the same spot where it first opened its doors back in 1934. Four Seas Ice Cream is officially the oldest ice cream shop in the Bay State.

According to the Cape Cod Times:

n 1934, W. Wells Watson transformed an old blacksmith's barn into an ice cream shop for summer visitors, and Four Seas was born....Watson named the shop after the four bodies of water surrounding Cape Cod: Cape Cod Bay, Buzzards Bay, Nantucket Sound and the Atlantic Ocean.

I have to say, that is very cool. But then, I'm a sucker for regional history. And apparently, plenty of other people are as well. Or maybe they just love great ice cream. Whatever the reason, after 90+ years, Four Seas Ice Cream remains a must-visit.

Just take a look at some of the ice cream flavors you can choose from: Peanut Butter Chip Chocolate. Black Raspberry (which I believe is a Massachusetts prerequisite). Banana. Penuche Pecan (with praline pecans-YUM!). Rum and Butter!!!

That's just for starters. They also serve some fountain treats and light lunches. Take a look for yourself by visiting the Four Seas website. Next time you visit the Cape, give them a try at 360 S Main St., Centerville. I know I'm going to!

For more, head to the Cape Cod Times website here.

