Alta Restaurant Temporarily Shutting Down

As the winter approaches and COIVD-19 numbers continue to increase in Berkshire County more and more restaurants are closing up shop at least on a temporary basis. One of the latest eateries to shut down is located in south county. The folks at Alta Restaurant and Wine Bar posted the following message on their Facebook page this past Wednesday:

Out of an abundance of caution, because of the ongoing pandemic and our concerns for the well-being and safety of our customers, staff, and their families, Alta has made the difficult decision to close for the winter season beginning on November 22, 2020. It is the first time since our opening that we decided to shut down and it was a hard decision to make but we expect the pandemic to show growth as the cold weather settles. We have had a drastic Covid sanitation protocol in place that is working well and we have been lucky enough not to have directly encountered anyone affected by the virus. As the cases increase, we are concerned that this alone won’t be enough to keep everyone safe. We plan to reopen in Spring 2021, and look forward to seeing everyone soon with the same protocols in place. We will be around to assist any gift card requests via email or directly on our website for the up coming Holiday season.Wishing you all a healthy and happy holiday season. ~ The Alta Family

As more restaurants shut down we will keep you updated. Stay safe and thanks for checking in.

(image taken from Alta's Facebook page)