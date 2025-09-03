Massachusetts residents should be aware that there is another email scam going around. This time, the email appears to be from Amazon, but it's bogus. I recently received the fake email.

Probably the biggest tipoff for me that this was a bogus email is that the message indicated that the wireless router I ordered would be shipped to my house via overnight delivery. Well, that's odd considering I didn't order a wireless router lately.

Other Indicators That the Amazon Email is Fake

The email has links in it as well. The email encourages you to click the link below the question that asks, "Didn't place the order?" Of course, this is an attempt by scammers to steal your personal and financial information.

Example of Amazon Scam Email

Amazon's website contains a video and a list of indicators to identify fake Amazon emails. Some of the indicators, including the following:

Misspellings or added/substituted characters in the sender address. Legitimate Amazon emails contain 'Amazon.com'. Common email providers will show the Amazon smile logo icon in their inbox when Amazon is the actual sender. Visit BIMI to find out which email providers have enabled our brand logo to be displayed.

Typos, grammatical errors, or links to websites that resemble Amazon, but aren’t Amazon. Legitimate Amazon websites have a dot '.' before 'Amazon.com' such as https://'something'.Amazon.com.

Links to IP addresses such as http://123.456.789.123/Amazon.com.

If you receive an email similar to the one I received, don't click any links. Instead, check Amazon's message center. This will be another way to tell if the email you received is real or bogus. If you didn't order the item that the email claims, there's a good chance the email is fake. It doesn't matter where you live in Massachusetts, whether it's Boston, Springfield, Berkshire County, or beyond, the fake Amazon email could hit your inbox soon. Keep your eyes open and take caution.

