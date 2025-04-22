Massachusetts folks know a thing or two about fast food. After all, Dunkin' was founded in the Bay State.

Even though it's something you probably don't want to consume daily, stopping at a fast food joint for a bite to eat once in a while is fine. There are times when you're running late for work and you have to grab something quick. Likewise, maybe you had a long day, got out of work late, and just don't feel like cooking; a fast food stop will do the trick.

USA Today listed the 10 Best Fast Food Restaurants in the United States, and I was surprised to see that McDonald's, Dunkin', Burger King, Wendy's, and Pizza Hut didn't make the cut. Then again, with so much variety and competition today, those traditional names I just mentioned may not be the automatic winners they once were.

The fast food restaurant that took the #1 spot was Del Taco. A taco place winning doesn't surprise me too much. Unfortunately, I have never eaten there because there aren't any Del Taco restaurants in Massachusetts or nearby.

The fast food chain that landed in the number two spot surprised me a little, especially when you learn that Chick-fil-A landed in the #3 position. Believe it or not, according to USA Today, KFC is currently the second-best fast food restaurant in the United States. Here's what USA Today stated about the beloved chicken chain.

This “finger-lickin' good” chicken is a favorite of many, which keeps Colonel Sanders’ (aka founder Harland Sanders) KFC chain going strong. There are more than 25,000 outlets throughout the world serving up its special recipe with a blend of 11 herbs and spices.

The good news for Massachusetts folks is that there are nearly 49 KFC locations in Massachusetts, including three in Springfield, two in Worcester, and two in Dorchester. You can check out USA Today's entire list here.

