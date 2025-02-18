America’s Best Breakfast Sausage Brand is Sold in Massachusetts

I look forward to the weekends not just because it's time off for me but it's also a time when my family and I get to sit down and eat a nice breakfast together. Since I wake up in the overnight hours during the week we don't get to eat breakfast as a family so we make up for it on the weekends.

Not that we have a big breakfast every weekend but when we have the opportunity we'll have eggs, toast, and either bacon or sausage. I love breakfast sausage. It's such a treat when I get to have it. There are so many great brands that I have eaten that I pretty much like all of the kinds that I have tried so far.

America's Best Sausage Brand is Sold in Massachusetts

If you are interested in switching things up and trying a different sausage brand or maybe you haven't discovered one that you really like yet, Food Republic has ranked 13 of the most popular sausage brands. The great thing about this is most of these are available in Massachusetts. Whether you live in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere in the state, you can find many of these brands in Massachusetts. Today we take a look at the top two.

Applegate is the runner-up of best sausage brands according to Food Republic. Here's a review of the Applegate sausage product.

My first bite wasn't quite what I expected, but it also wasn't disappointing. The first flavor was sweet, likely owing to the honey and apples. Though the texture was a little harder than I like, it was most notably better than the Butterball variety and ideal for a leaner sausage (full review here).

Jones Dairy Farm gets the #1 ranking from Food Republic. Let's see what they had to say about this sausage product.

While some other links arrived out of the package quite gray, Jones Dairy Farm sausages were brown, with a texture quite a bit more pleasing than many of the others. The flavors were clean, and the links tasted fresh, even though they came from my freezer. Since they were from a dairy farm in a small town, they felt like they were, well, from a dairy farm in a small town (full review here).

I've had both brands and enjoy both but I also like the brand that landed in the #13 position, Banquet. You can view the entire list here.

