Massachusetts is home to some beautiful lakes, and one in particular is being recognized as one of America's best for swimming.

There probably aren't too many people who haven't heard of Walden Pond. Located in Concord, Massachusetts, the body of water was made famous for inspiring Henry David Thoreau, but it's more than just a literary landmark. Reader's Digest lists Walden Pond as one of the 26 best lakes for swimming in the U.S. this summer, even though it's technically a pond. It's that good of a body of water for swimmers. Here's Reader's Digest's review of Walden Pond and its offerings for swimmers.

Walden Pond really is a pond and yes, there really is a difference between a pond and a lake. Still, it’s a worthy addition to this list: It offers up a sandy beach, forested shoreline with an easy walking path and a broad expanse of water. The deepest natural body of freshwater in Massachusetts, Walden Pond is popular with swimmers, kayakers and literary types looking to commune with nature the way Henry David Thoreau did in the 1840s.

Photo by Stephen H on Unsplash Photo by Stephen H on Unsplash loading... Walden Pond Walden Pond, Concord, MA

A few other web sources recommend Walden Pond as a great option for history lovers, families, and solo swimmers. Additionally, lifeguards are usually present, and the facilities are well-maintained.

Walden Pond Beachgoers Have to Change Their Plans This Summer

It's worth noting that while Walden Pond is a popular swimming destination throughout Massachusetts and America, the main beach is closed this summer as the state of Massachusetts is currently building a new bathhouse. This means the main beach is a construction zone, according to NBC10 Boston. The good news is the Red Cross beach next to the main beach at Walden Pond is open, but please note, there are no lifeguards on duty.

