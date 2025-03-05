America’s Most Popular Cereal for 2025 is Massachusetts’ Favorite

National Cereal Day is this Friday and many Massachusetts folks will be celebrating in their usual way, having a bowl of their favorite brand for breakfast.

America's Top Ranked Cereal Brand is Massachusetts' Favorite

To celebrate National Cereal Day on March 7th, VegasInsider analyzed popular cereal brands to determine what the country loves to have to start their days. Using Google Keyword Planner, it can be revealed that Cheerios was officially ranked as the most popular cereal choice in Massachusetts.

It doesn't come as a big surprise that Cheerios is the king of cereals for Massachusetts and America as the brand has been a breakfast favorite for years. Cheerios comes in a variety of flavors that both adults and children enjoy, and it's heart healthy. That's all positive stuff and a great way to kick your day off. Plus, you can get it anywhere in the Baystate...Boston, Worcester, Springfield, and anywhere you can think of that sells cereal. The average search volume for Cheerios is 2,900.

Here are the Top 12 Most Popular Cereal Choices in Massachusetts:

Rank Cereal Average Search Volume 1 Cheerios 2,900 2 Lucky Charms 1,900 3 Cinnamon Toast Crunch 1,600 4 Fruity Pebbles 1,300 5 Corn Flakes 1,200 6 Froot Loops 1,100 7 Frosted Flakes 1,000 8 Rice Krispies 880 9 Special K 720 10 Raisin Bran 720 11 Cap'n Crunch 500 12 Trix 480

This Friday, make sure you celebrate National Cereal Day with a bowl of cereal from this list or one of your favorites that didn't make the list. I know it's not Halloween but I have to get my hands on some Count Chocula. If not, Fruity Pebbles, Raisin Bran or any brand from the list will do.

