America’s Favorite Grocery Store Has Only 6 Locations in Massachusetts

Grocery shopping is a duty that most of us can't escape. Even if you opt for the pick-up or delivery service you still have to put the time to shop on your phone, computer, tablet, etc. There's no dodging the time that is needed for picking out grocery items.

Since shopping for groceries is more of a chore than a fun activity why not make the experience as easy and stress-free as possible? According to AARP customer satisfaction has improved recently which is partially due to the fact that last year was the first time consumers were able to go into stores that were fully stocked and staffed. This return to grocery shopping normalcy has led to a satisfactory experience for many.

How the Favorite Grocery Stores List Was Ranked

AARP also ranked the Top 10 supermarkets that are loved by grocery shoppers. The data is based on a variety of categories including store hours, location, variety, quality and freshness of meat and produce, layout and cleanliness of the store, availability of merchandise, and the speed of checkout service.

Out of the Three-Way Tie, One of America's Favorite Grocery Stores Has 6 Locations Throughout Massachusetts

Two of the grocery stores that were part of the three-way don't have locations in Massachusetts. Those stores are H-E-B and Publix. The remaining grocery store has six locations in Massachusetts. That store is Costco. It's worth mentioning that all three of these grocers received a score of 85. Regarding Costco being one of America's three favorite grocery stores, AARP stated the following:

During and after COVID we not only had rising prices because of supply issues, we also had inflation. Consumers became a bit more value conscious, Morgeson says [Forrest Morgeson is assistant professor of marketing at Michigan State University and the survey group’s emeritus director of research] That plays into Costco’s strengths. It not only has its popular Kirkland brand but also offers larger product quantities at discounted prices.

Costco has six locations in Massachusetts including the following:

Avon

Everett

Danvers

Dedham

Waltham

West Springfield

Do You Need A Membership to Purchase Items at Costco?

According to Costco's website, nonmembers can still purchase prescriptions from a Costco pharmacy with cash, debit, Costco Shop Cards, or a Visa® card. The website notes that you must be a paid member to enter the warehouse and purchase any other items. Check out all of the grocery stores that made the list by going here.

