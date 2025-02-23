America’s Favorite Supermarket is Opening a New Store in Massachusetts

Massachusetts residents have access to America's favorite grocery store in 2025.

Get our free mobile app

The prestigious honor of being in the top spot was previously held by Trader Joe's, however, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index, Costco (tied with Publix and H-E-B) has knocked Trader Joe's to fourth place.

One of the main reasons for the Costco chain landing in the top spot is that customers feel the wholesaler gives them the best bang for their buck as reported by CNBC. Other factors that played a role in Costco dethroning Trader Joe's is customers favor many of Costco's friendly features including the warehouse's layout and merchandise selection.

Costco is on a Roll with Good News Lately Which Directly Affects Massachusetts Shoppers

According to Costco's website Massachusetts will be getting a seventh warehouse when Costco opens in Sharon at 160 Old Post Road on 3/12/2025. The Sharon warehouse will have the typical departments that one would expect from Costco including a food court, gas station, tire service center, pharmacy, an optical department, a department for hearing aids, and an AT&T cellular kiosk. The Sharon location is adjacent to I-95 and less than five miles from Gillette Stadium.

Costco has six other locations in Massachusetts including the following:

Avon

120 Stockwell Dr.

Avon, MA 02322

(508) 232-4000

Danvers

11 Newbury St.

Danvers, MA 01923

(978) 750-1000

Dedham

200 Legacy Blvd.

Dedham, MA 02026

(781) 251-9975

Everett

2 Mystic View Dr.

Everett, MA 02149

(617) 544-4806

Waltham

71 2nd Ave.

Waltham, MA 02451

(781) 622-3883

West Springfield

119 Daggett Dr.

West Springfield, MA 01089

(413) 747-5518

Hours for the Sharon Location:

Mon - Fri 10:00 AM - 08:30 PM

Sat. 09:30 AM - 07:00 PM

Sun. 10:00 AM - 06:00 PM

A reminder that Costco is a membership-only retailer. You can learn more about Costco memberships on the wholesaler's website.

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos? How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.

LOOK: Popular Dinners Americans Don’t Make as Often Anymore From classic casseroles to heaping helpings of beige-on-beige, these beloved American dinner dishes have fallen out of the mealtime rotation. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz