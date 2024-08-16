America’s Favorite Supermarket Only Has 3 Massachusetts Locations

Guess what, Massachusetts residents? According to a nationwide Newsweek poll, for the past two years, Wegmans ruled the top spot as America's favorite supermarket. This year, there's a new #1 supermarket chain, and Massachusetts only has 3 of them!

For the third year in a row, Newsweek is helping consumers find the best places to shop. Teaming up with Statista, Newsweek surveyed more than 7,000 shoppers for their opinions on the best places to shop in a variety of categories (not just supermarkets) and released the results.

According to Newsweek, here's what the survey entailed:

Survey participants were asked how likely they are to recommend a retailer and to give their thoughts on an outlet's prices, selection and atmosphere. Customer service and accessibility were also considered.

As I previously stated, it wasn't just about supermarkets but all sorts of retailers. For instance, Tommy Bahama was #1 for apparel, Nike was #1 for athletic apparel, Barnes & Noble was #1 for bookstores, and Tractor Supply Co. was #1 for home improvement.

One of the big surprises from this year's survey is that the Wegmans supermarket chain, after being America's favorite for the past two years, came in at #2 on this year's survey. Which means there's a brand new #1!

Any of you shoppers reading this familiar with the Great Wall Supermarket chain? If not, chances are pretty good you soon will be. Great Wall Supermarket is a specialized Asian American chain that opened the doors of its first location (in NYC!) in 2004.

The chain has proven to be very popular with grocery shoppers and they have expanded to several states, including California, Colorado, Maryland, Virginia, and Texas. They even have three locations in Massachusetts!

Unfortunately, all three Massachusetts locations are in the Boston area but, as I say, that may change as the chain gets more and more popular. In Boston, there's a Great Wall Supermarket on Herald Street and another on Lincoln Street. There's also a store on Hayward Street in Quincy.

Here are the top 10 for America's Best Retailers (Supermarkets), according to Newsweek:

Great Wall Supermarket Wegmans Publix (one of my all-time favorites) The Fresh Market Sprouts Natural Grocer Whole Foods Seafood City Albertson's Kroger

To take a look at the full survey, please visit Newsweek's website here.

