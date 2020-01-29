This 7-Year-Old Contestant Just Roasted the ‘America’s Got Talent’ Judges

7-year-old JJ Pantano stole the hearts of viewers everywhere after he roasted the America's Got Talent: The Champions judges.

The adorable Pantano was a finalist on Australia's Got Talent and was invited to compete on the spinoff show that features previous finalists from various seasons and countries. The pint-sized comedian threw burns, shade and roast after roast at each of the judges.

"Did you know that backstage there are five hairdressers, three makeup artists, a wardrobe department and a whole team of nutritionists?" he asked the audience. "And that's just to maintain Simon's new look," referencing his recent plastic surgery.

British artist Alesha Dixon was next on the chopping block. "You started your career as a singer and sold 42 million albums and won 15 Grammys," the comedian said. "Oh, wait a minute. That’s Alicia Keys, sorry!" The burn earned gasps and laughter from the audience while the host called him "vicious."

Even host Terry Crews had an insult thrown his way. "Terry, for seven years you were a pro footballer and you played 32 games," he continued. "I'm 7 years old, and I've played more games than that."

Watch his stand up special, below.