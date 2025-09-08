Massachusetts continues to be a state that many people want to experience. When it comes to the Bay State, it seems like there's no shortage of people who want a piece of the action. Who can blame them? Massachusetts has great career opportunities, especially in the Boston and Cambridge area. Massachusetts has been named the top state to raise a family on many occasions, and Massachusetts has some of the best educational institutions and offerings around. Combine those assets with the state's rich history, theater, music, and sports culture, and you have a state that is the envy of many other states.

Massachusetts is One of the Top 10 Happiest States in America

It probably doesn't come as a surprise that Massachusetts is one of the happiest states in America. After rattling off all of the state's superb qualities, who wouldn't be happy here? WalleHub released a study of the happiest states in America, and Massachusetts landed in 9th place.

Methodology

In order to determine the happiest states in America, WalletHub compared the 50 states across three key dimensions: 1) Emotional & Physical Well-Being, 2) Work Environment, and 3) Community & Environment. WalletHub evaluated those dimensions using 30 relevant metrics, which are listed here with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing maximum happiness.

What Was Massachusetts' Total Score?

Massachusetts received a total score of 59.19. Compare that to the state that scored 65.60 in the top spot, and that's a pretty darn good score. Two other New England states ranked in the top 10, including Connecticut (5) and New Hampshire (8). You can check out more details of the study and all of the results by going here.

