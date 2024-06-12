America’s “Lowest-Quality” Pizza Can Be Found In Massachusetts

I don't know, Massachusetts. Would it be a fair assessment to make that it's easier to find low-quality fast food than high quality? Me personally, I'm fairly easy to please and I have to say that it's rare that I'm served a truly awful meal.

Most people I know, however, seem to get bad meals all the time. And here's another thing. For all of the popular chain restaurants that we don't have locally (or even in this state, for crying out loud!) such as Waffle House, Steak & Shake, Bojangles, and Whataburger, we certainly have all of the worst pizza chains well represented.

Delishably.com conducted a study on the worst pizza chains in the US. The main criteria was the all-important taste factor. Before we get started, allow me to say that I've had pizza from all of these chains and while some were better than others, I cannot claim that any were truly BAD.

Which Pizza Chains Made The WORST List?

Weak Pizza Hut Earnings Cut Into Yum Brands' Q3 Revenue Getty Images loading...

5. Pizza Hut

According to Delishably, Pizza Hut is the least worst of the Top 5. I guess that's a small consolation. I confess I recently had pizza and wings from the Hut and both were dynamite! Pizza Hut has several locations across the Bay State including locally.

Papa John's CEO John Schnatter Apologizes After Using Racial Slur On Company Conference Call Getty Images loading...

4. Papa John's

Again, Papa John's has numerous locations in Massachusetts including locally.

Dominos Pizza Files To Go Public Getty Images loading...

3. Domino's Pizza

Domino's probably has the most stores of any pizza chain. We have SEVERAL in the Beautiful Berkshires.

Little Caesars Pizza Bowl - Western Kentucky v Central Michigan Getty Images loading...

2. Little Caesars

Delishably ranks Little Caesars as the second worst pizza chain in the country. Do any of you reading this remember that Pittsfield once had a Little Caesars? I think the closest location now is in Webster. Or perhaps Worcester...Maybe it's Worcester Road in Webster. Now I'm confused...

And The #1 WORST Pizza Chain Is...

Pizza Chain Chuck E. Cheese Files For Bankruptcy Protection Getty Images loading...

1. Chuck E. Cheese's

I've said it before and I'll say it again: I LIKE the pizza from Chuck E. Cheese's. It could be a nostalgia thing bringing me back to when I was a kid but I've never had a bad pizza from the Chuckmeister. Currently, there are only 5 locations left in Massachusetts. And the closest location to the Berkshires is actually in another state. Latham, New York.

What do you think? Do you agree or disagree with the rankings? Check out the original article on Delishably's website here.

