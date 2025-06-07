America’s Most Popular Ice Cream Brand is Sold in MA, CT, and NY

The warm weather is here, and to cool down, people will be enjoying ice cream this summer. Whether it's visiting a local shop or buying a carton at the store, millions will be consuming ice cream throughout the warmer months.

America's Most Popular Ice Cream is Sold in MA, CT, and NY

Speaking of buying a carton at the store. America's favorite ice cream brand is available at grocery stores, gas stations, and some department stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New York, and people can't get enough of it.

According to Statista, Ben & Jerry's is the ice cream brand that is number one in popularity among consumers. Ben & Jerry's realizes that people love grabbing ice cream at the store to bring home and eat in front of a favorite movie or show while curled up on the couch. It's no coincidence that the brand came up with a flavor called "Netflix and Chill," a peanut butter-flavored ice cream with sweet and salty pretzel swirls and fudge brownie pieces. If you haven't had it yet, you need to try it. I give you my personal recommendation.

The chances of you leaving the store with just one Ben & Jerry's container are highly unlikely. After all, there are many great flavors to choose from. In addition to Netflix and Chill. You can't forget about classics like Cherry Garcia ( cherry ice cream with cherries & fudge flakes), Chubby Hubby (vanilla malt ice cream with peanutty fudge-covered pretzels with fudge & peanut buttery Swirls), Phish Food (chocolate ice cream with gooey marshmallow swirls, caramel swirls & fudge fish), Americone Dream (vanilla ice cream with fudge-covered waffle cone pieces & a caramel swirl) and the list goes on and on. Again, you're not leaving the store with just one container. View all of the famous flavors here.

RANKED: Your Favorite Childhood Bubble Gums From long-lasting flavor to epic bubble potential, we're ranking the most iconic childhood chewing gums that defined recess, ruled the playground and stuck with us (sometimes literally). Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

SWEET: 16 Totally Awesome '80s Candies We Were Obsessed With Get ready to dive into a list of the most awesome '80s candies—those iconic treats that starred in movies, were sometimes more plastic than candy, and captured our hearts with their unforgettable flavors and wacky packaging. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz