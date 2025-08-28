Massachusetts folks love pizza, and you don't need a reason to order pizza. Anytime is a fine time to eat pizza.

National Cheese Pizza Day is Coming Up, and Massachusetts Residents Should Celebrate

If you are looking for a reason to celebrate and eat some pizza. September 5 is National Cheese Pizza Day. You probably can't wait that long to order up a pie.

America's Most Popular Pizza Delivery Chain is All Over Massachusetts

While you can eat any pizza you want, it turns out (not surprisingly) that, according to various web sources, Domino's is America's most popular pizza delivery chain. When it comes to cheese pizza specifically, Allrecipes states that Domino's was the clear winner in a side-by-side cheese pizza taste test against Pizza Hut, Little Caesars, and Papa John's.

So, Why Was Domino's The Winner?

Some of Allrecipes' accolades for Domino's cheese pizza include the following:

Big sauce flavor

Very savory

Slight sweetness with a good balance of salt and herbs

Quality crust

Most flavorful of the bunch

Felt close to pizzeria-style or homemade pizza

In addition, it's been reported that Domino's holds the top spot in the pizza delivery industry, with around $9 billion in annual U.S. sales—nearly double that of its nearest competitor.

Domino's is Easy to Find in Massachusetts

As you already know, the great thing about Domino's is that you can get it pretty much anywhere in Massachusetts. Whether you live in Boston, Springfield, Worcester, or in smaller areas, it's not difficult to find a Domino's near you.

You Have Options

If Domino's isn't your thing, you have plenty of other pizza chains, independently owned pizza shops, and a plethora of frozen pizza options to choose from. Just make sure you don't go without a cheese pizza on National Cheese Pizza Day. Heck, throw some toppings on it, you deserve it.

