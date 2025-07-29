Massachusetts is home to many attractions. Whether you are exploring the hometown feel and artistic culture of the Berkshires, the history of the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, or the deep history of Boston, the Bay State is filled with plenty of options for tourists to immerse themselves in.

One thing that many people consider when they're exploring a new area is the level of walkability. There's no better way of getting to know your vacation destination than by walking throughout the town and/or city. This way, you can really take in everything that is around. That's a bit harder to do when traveling by car.

Massachusetts is Home to the Third Most Walkable City in America

One Massachusetts city that is perfect to explore on foot is Boston. Flip Flop recently conducted a study by analyzing 30 cities and mapping the walking distance between their top five attractions. Flip Flop discovered that Boston is the third most walkable city to explore in the country. Flip Flop had some high praise for Boston's walkability.

Boston is practically designed for walkers, with its compact layout and rich history woven into every street. The famed Freedom Trail is a red-brick path linking 16 significant historic sites, while Fenway Park, the oldest MLB stadium, offers a nostalgic sporting experience. Art lovers can immerse themselves in the Museum of Fine Arts, while nature and tranquility await at the Boston Public Gardens, America's first public botanical garden. Nearby, the grand Boston Public Library stands as a cultural landmark. With a Walk Score of 82.8, mild elevation, and attractions within 3.6 miles, Boston promises a diverse, educational, and picturesque walking adventure.

If you are thinking about Massachusetts for your next vacation and want to explore a variety of cultural options on foot, you can't go wrong with Boston. To say Boston was made for walkers would be an understatement.