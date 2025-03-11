Massachusetts residents have been treated well lately. With warmer temperatures and sunny days, people are able to get outside and exercise, play, get caught up on yard work and more.

One activity that I often see in my neighborhood lately is walking. Weather it's in groups or alone, the neighborhood walkers are coming out of the woodwork and who can blame them? The weather has been absolutely perfect for outside walking.

Speaking of walking, PODS released a list of America's Most Walkable Cities. The site said the following regarding walkable cities.

Living in one of the most walkable cities in America can help you improve your overall quality of life and present opportunities to explore your community and engage with other residents. Walkable cities can also help you save on costs associated with purchasing a car or paying for public transit services.

America's #1 Most Walkable City is in Massachusetts

It just so happens that America's most walkable city is in Massachusetts. No it not Springfield or Worcester but if you guessed Boston you are correct. According to the site Boston's walkability score is 83. The city also received a transit score of 72.

For folks who live and visit Boston they have a great opportunity to check out many attractions while walking around the city. Many people would agree that Boston can be hectic and sometimes stressful for driving but walking is perfect for Massachusetts' capital.

PODS echoed the fact that are many fun things to do in Boston stating the following:

There are plenty of things to do in the area, including catching a Red Sox game at the famous Fenway Park, going on historical tours, and learning about art through the Museum of Fine Arts. Because of its diverse neighborhoods, Boston can make it feel like you’re living in several places at the same time.

Next time you want to walk around a big city while discovering a variety of fun things to do consider Boston. After all the city isn't ranked #1 for most walkable cities for nothing.

