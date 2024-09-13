Massachusetts is Home to the 5th Noisiest City in America

One thing I love about living in Western Massachusetts is the peace and quiet. I may sound like an old geezer but having quiet surroundings really does make everyday life much more enjoyable. Eventhough I don't live in a town, I live in a relatively small city and I don't often encounter too much noise pollution which is part of the reason I have continued to live in my current home for so many years.

Not All Areas of Massachusetts are Lucky Enough to Have Quiet Surroundings

While some Massachusetts residents are lucky to live in a quiet, peaceful area that isn't necessarily the case for other sections of Massachusetts. Some places are surrounded by noise pollution. I can't imagine trying to sleep or relax through all of that noise but people must be able to do it, not me.

America's 5th Noisest City is in Massachusetts

Speaking of noisy areas in Massachusetts, Steel Guard Safety reports that Boston is America's fifth noisiest city. Boston landed in the fifth slot out of fifty and the study was based on population density, ground and air traffic as well as environmental factors. I'm glad that I don't live in an area that has a big airport and a lot of air traffic. Interestingly enough no other Massachusetts cities landed in the top 50. Not even Worcester or Springfield. Boston was the sole city in Massachusetts that made it to the "noisy" list. I guess Massachusetts folks as a whole aren't that noisy.

The other cities that eked out Boston for noisest in the US are the following:

(4) Newark, NJ

(3) Jersey City, NJ

(2) Chicago, IL

(1) New York, New York

If you live in any of those then you live among the top noisiest cities in America. You can check out the entire list by going here.

