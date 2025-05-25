Thanks in part to reality television and natural curiosity, whether for historical purposes or the hope of seeing a ghost, touring cemeteries, old houses, hospitals, schools and other areas that may be haunted seems to be something that folks, including Massachusetts residents, enjoy doing as one of their pastimes.

Get our free mobile app

With special EVP (Electromagnetic Voice Phenomenon) equipment and cameras more accessible than ever, everyday folks can go out to these areas (sometimes with or without permission) and try to capture ghostly footage and voices to share with other curious folks.

The Oldest Maintained Cemetery in the United States is Located in Massachusetts

If you are a history buff or you just want to learn more about cemetery history, you'll be interested to know that the oldest maintained cemetery in the United States is located in Massachusetts, Duxbury, to be exact. The name of the cemetery is the Myles Standish Burying Ground. According to the video below, the first burials occurred at the burial ground as early as 1632 and remained in use for over 150 years. You can check out the history and get more details about this cemetery by viewing the video below and by going here.

LOOK: 25 reportedly haunted places across America Stacker has assembled 25 haunted places across America—from hotels and theaters to murder scenes and cemeteries—based on reported ghost sightings and haunted histories. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites. Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil