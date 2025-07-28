Massachusetts is a great summer destination, especially if you want to lie on the beach and bask in the sun. Cape Cod alone has over 100 beaches offering everything from calm bays to those with big waves.

Get our free mobile app

One thing you don't want to worry about when you're relaxing on the beach is theft. Having to protect your personal property won't remove stress while on the beach, which is probably one of the reasons you're on the beach to begin with: stress relief. The good news is that four Massachusetts beaches are the safest in the nation, particularly when it comes to theft.

Massachusetts is Home to the 4 Safest Beaches in America

The Action Network analyzed crime data from over 520 U.S. beach-area ZIP codes and found that four Massachusetts beaches rank in the top five least theft-prone in the country. Two of those Massachusetts beaches share the top spot. The report focused on property crime data, including theft, robbery, vehicle theft, and burglary. The following Massachusetts beaches are the safest in the nation.

Cape Cod National Seashore, MA (Tied for Top Spot)

Theft Rate: 1.62

Robbery Rate: 0.29

Vehicle Theft Rate: 0.47

Burglary Rate: 1.23

Implied Probability: 0.95%

Marconi Beach, MA (Tied for Top Spot)

Theft Rate: 1.62

Robbery Rate: 0.29

Vehicle Theft Rate: 0.47

Burglary Rate: 1.23

Implied Probability: 0.95%

Old Silver Beach, MA

Theft Rate: 2.37

Robbery Rate: 0.21

Vehicle Theft Rate: 0.39

Burglary Rate: 1.11

Implied Probability: 1.2%

Siasconset Beach, MA

Theft Rate: 2.07

Robbery Rate: 0.40

Vehicle Theft Rate: 0.57

Burglary Rate: 1.59

Implied Probability: 1.22%

A spokesperson from the Action Network noted consistency being a factor across all crime property categories among the Massachusetts beaches:

What makes Massachusetts beaches stand out is their consistency across all property crime categories. From Cape Cod to Nantucket, these locations don’t just have low theft rates — they also report low instances of robbery, vehicle theft, and burglary, which collectively contribute to their top rankings. That kind of well-rounded safety profile is what makes them truly exceptional.

Check out the full report by going here.

LOOK: These are the best lake towns to live in Stacker examined data from personal finance website WalletHub to determine the best lake towns to live in across the U.S. Gallery Credit: Stacker