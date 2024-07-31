Massachusetts Cracks Top 10 for 2024’s Safest States, Why Not Higher?

Massachusetts has something for everyone. That's certainly an understatement. If you want to experience beautiful relaxing beaches, Cape Cod has that for you. If you want to experience fun nightlife in the big city after catching a Red Sox game, then Boston is your jam. If you are looking for rolling hills and wide open spaces with a mix of art, theater, antique shops, and fall events like the Lenox Apple Squeeze, then plan a trip to the Berkshires. The point is, whatever your tastes and interests are Massachusetts will fulfill your desires.

Is Massachusetts a Safe State?

We know that Massachusetts offers beauty, entertainment, history, and quality education but how safe is the Bay State? Like many other states, Massachusetts has great areas and shady areas but as a whole Massachusetts cracked the top 10 of safest states in the US for 2024 coming in at #9 on Home Snacks' list. Here's what the site states about Massachusetts landing in the #9 position.

Massachusetts cracked the top ten for the first time in several years — it just eeked by Kentucky — to rank as the ninth safest state in America for 2024. Home to Boston, Worcester, and Cambridge, the state boasts the lowest property crime rate of any state in the country. That means no one will take your car after you park it near Fenway Park.

Why Didn't Massachusetts Rank Higher on the List?

Home Snacks stated that the reason Massachusetts didn't rank higher on the list of safest states is because the Bay State has a surprisingly violent crime rate. While it's still below the national average, Massachusetts ranks at #19 for violence.

Massachusetts Population: 6,893,574

Violent Crime Per Capita: 308 (19th safest)

Property Crime Per Capita: 1,053 (First safest)

Which U.S. State is the Safest for 2024?

The state that landed at #10 was Wyoming while New Hampshire landed at #1 making it the safest state in the country for 2024. Check out the entire list by going here.

