America’s Worst Coffee Brand is Sold in Massachusetts

Not only do many Massachusetts folks love coffee it's a beverage they can't live without. It's no surprise that Massachusetts is a big coffee-consuming state. Dunkin has over 1,000 locations in the Bay State. Not to mention the beloved multinational coffee and doughnut company was founded in Quincy.

Get our free mobile app

While taste and texture are something that most of us use as a judging tool for selecting our coffee of choice there are many coffee brands that you'll want to avoid for various reasons.

Which Coffee Brands Should Massachusetts Shoppers Avoid?

24/7 Wall St. released a list of the six worst coffee brands to avoid. Today we take a look at the the top three brands on the list. These three brands are sold in Massachusetts. Whether you live in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere in between these brands are available to purchase in Massachusetts. However, you may want to think twice before tossing any of these coffee containers into your grocery cart.

Taking the #3 spot of worst coffee brands to avoid according to 24/7 Wall St. is Green Mountain Coffee. Green Mountain Coffee lands on the list because what started as an independent company with high-quality ingredients eventually took a different direction with a corporate shift. Part of this shift has led to cost-cutting measures and an inferior blend.

Death Wish Coffee takes the #2 spot on the list. 24/7 Wall St. gives a variety of reasons for the brand landing so close to the top of the list including an extremely high caffeine content, uncertainty of where the beans originate from, low-quality beans, oiliness of the brand's whole-bean coffee, and the high price tag for one bag of the brand's coffee.

Folgers is the #1 worst brand of coffee to avoid according to 24/7 Wall St. So, why does this iconic brand take the top spot? There are several reasons including a lack of organic options, concerns about freshness, shortcuts in quality and ethics as exemplified by the brand's absence of sustainability certifications. Check out all six brands on the list by going here.

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S. Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about). Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll