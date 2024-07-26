America’s Worst Detergent Brand is Sold in Massachusetts

I can't tell you how many weekends I have spent doing laundry over the years. I would like to be doing something better with my time but it's a household chore that most of us here in Massachusetts have to deal with. It's not all bad for me though as I recently purchased a new front-load washer and I love it. The new machine makes the washing experience more enjoyable but let's face it chores are chores.

Since many of us have to do laundry we probably should know which detergent brands we should avoid. Clothes that are still stained, smell bad, or have color issues after doing a load is a waste of time and who wants that? Nobody wants to repeat loads.

Which Detergent Brands Should Massachusetts Shoppers Avoid?

24/7 Wall St. released a list of the seven worst detergent brands to avoid. Today we take a look at the the top three brands on the list. These three brands are sold in Massachusetts. Whether you live in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere in between these brands are available to purchase in Massachusetts. However, you may want to think twice before going through the checkout with any of these detergent brands but that's totally up to you.

Taking the #3 spot of worst detergent brands to avoid according to 24/7 Wall St. is Era which is a surprise to me. Era lands on the list because the brand was among the worst detergents for removing even the most basic stains. The site notes that if you encounter tougher stains such as blood or grass, Era won't do a good job removing those stains.

Arm & Hammer takes the #2 spot on the list. 24/7 Wall St. gives a variety of reasons for the brand landing so close to the top of the list including issues with the brand’s detergent pods. The pods were noted for their utter failure to remove stains, particularly chocolate and coffee. The liquid form of Arm & Hammer detergent fares better than these pods, but it still falls far short of other brands in stain removal. Some reviewers also noted the scent was too overpowering.

Sun is the #1 worst detergent to avoid according to 24/7 Wall St. So, why does this brand take the top spot? The site notes that the detergent performed very poorly against chocolate, grass, coffee, and ketchup stains. Some reviewers suggested that using Sun detergent was no better than washing clothes in plain water. Check out all seven brands on the list by going here.

