An Author And Her Traveling Companion Make A Stop @ WSBS

Our upcoming guest in this weekend's Saturday Morning Chat is no stranger to our airwaves. Last year, I introduced you to a unique children's book author whose main character is a typical house fly, however this insect has a penchant for traveling to far away places, hence "Tripi Takes Flight: The Amazing Adventures Of Tripi The Fly" came into the literary world a few years ago as the tale is geared to entertain all ages.

The main character also has a special gift as he talks, reads, writes. sings and dances toward the designated stops around this Earth, but the so-called "fly in the ointment" (pardon the pun) is that he cannot transport himself to these magical places across the globe. Tripi elicits positivity as the story provides valuable lessons in life that everyone can pay heed to and The Electric Light Orchestra said it best back in 1981 "Hold On Tight" (To Your Dreams).

Lori London is instrumental in bringing this character to life as she is no stranger to the realm of entertainment. She has performed on stage, released CD's showcasing her vocal abilities and has even penned music which resulted in a successful singing career. Lori is best known for recreating legendary country singer Patsy Cline through live and recording performances as the audience has issued positive feedback on her portrayal of the legendary singer.

Now she is taking a break from the spotlight of music to focus on a pair of literary accomplishments as a sequel to her first book, "Tripi Visits France" also proves to be a tale that will enlighten readers including a turn back in time when he visits the Paris World's Fair in 1889. His journey also includes an assortment of characters that make his trek enjoyable in nature and you will also be a part of this memorable adventure as the trek includes the reader from start to finish.

Lori will join Ron Carson this Saturday morning at 11:05 and you might get a cameo appearance from Tripi himself (Remember, he has the ability to speak). Tune in on-air to 860 AM OR 94.1 FM, listen LIVE by going here and while you are on our web site, click the LISTEN tab on our home page, scroll down to WSBS on ALEXA OR WSBS on Google Home to enable your Smart Speaker Device (step-by-step instructions included) and download the FREE WSBS app at your local app store OR Google Play and take us along courtesy of your tablet, Smart Phone OR mobile device.

In closing, Lori shares some words from Ralph Waldo Emerson: "The only person you are destined to become, is the person you decide to be".

(Excerpts of this article courtesy of Lori London)