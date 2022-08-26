An Awesome Music Festival Makes Its Way to North Adams Next Month

You have heard of the huge music festivals such as Lollapalooza, Coachella, and Bonnaroo, but what about a music festival that is practically in our own backyard. Coming to North Adams next month, we'll get to experience one of the more underrated music festivals not just in New England, but in the entire country.

September 23rd through September 25th is when FreshGrass makes its way to MASS MoCa and the three day festival has some solid performers coming to the northwest portion of the Bay State.

The festival will take place on four different stages throughout the site with some of the best bluegrass traditionalists and innovators playing right now! FreshGrass will also have local Berkshire vendors, as well as local adult beverages available.

As for the lineup, when you put Gary Clark, Jr. on your lineup, you know you have a must see show on your hands. Gary Clark, Jr. is one of the great guitarist of today's era and his vocals are pretty awesome too. As someone who once saw him perform live on the main stage at Bonnaroo, I can tell you that his set alone is worth the price of admission to the entire festival.

When a musician can pull off a cover of The Beatles, you know he's worth seeing.

Another great headliner for this year's festival is Old Crow Medicine Show. When you can turn a Bob Dylan chorus into a legendary hit of your own, you know that is a can't miss performance. Old Crow Medicine Show did that with Bob Dylan's chorus to the track 'Wagon Wheel' and have since performed several times with the legendary song writer. Old Crow Medicine Show will perform as one of the headliners at FreshGrass.

And another can't miss headliner is none other than the legendary Tanya Tucker. The legendary Country star may have made a name for herself during the 1970s, but with the help of singer-songwriter-producer Brandi Carlisle, she released her first new album in 17 years and continues to kill it onstage.

She may have aged since belting out 'Delta Dawn' like we all have, but that stage presence is still there!

The headliners are Gary Clark, Jr., Old Crow Medicine Show, and Tanya Tucker but there's an incredible amount of talent coming to FreshGrass next month like Trampled By Turtles, The Del McCoury Band, Yola, Taj Mahal, Skip Marley, Alison Brown, Sierra Hull, Miko Marks, Billy Keane, and so many more. You can check out the full lineup and schedule here.

Tickets for the full 3-day festival and one day tickets are still available and you can purchase them through the link here!

See you at FreshGrass in North Adams for the weekend of September 23rd-25th!

Party In the Park Finale - August 25th with Critical Mass

10 Things That May Shock You About Moving to The Berkshires