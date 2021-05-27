An Electrifying Saturday AM Chat On WSBS

This weekend, we wrap up the month of May and a weekly popular feature will assume a new identity on YOUR Home Town Station. Beginning June 5th, The Saturday Morning Chat will air at a new time with a revamped moniker to boot: "Let's Talk: Saturday Morning" can be heard immediately following the 9 o'clock news with a variety of guests engaging in unique conversation during the first half of your weekend.

The WSBS Trading Post will continue it's run on the air as the program has been moved to a new time slot. It will air on a half hour format every Saturday between 9:30 and 10 am as listeners can continue to buy, sell, trade and look for items in our vicinity. This move was made to make the long running show more fast paced to generate total audience involvement within a 30 minute span.

The FINAL Saturday Morning Chat will take air at it's usual time at 11:05 am and we'll feature a legendary guitarist best known for his work with Night Ranger. Brad Gillis will clue us in on a brand new single the band released and you can check it out on this link via You Tube. The group is best known for releasing a string of adult contemporary hits from the 80's including the popular top 5 smash from 1984,"Sister Christian", from their LP "Midnight Madness". The 1985 album "7 Wishes" also produced a pair of cross over tunes including "Sentimental Street" and "Goodbye".

Some of Brad's side projects include over 300 songs featured on ESPN's Sports center, The X Games, Fox Sports, Sony Play Station games, EA Sports and The Fuse Channel. He was also active in raising $ 1 million for famine relief in Africa as the proceeds from the one time collaboration "Stars" went towards this worthy humanitarian cause.

Brad will also clue us in on his vintage guitar and amplifier collection as he STILL uses these classic instruments when recording and performing LIVE. You'll be impressed, just like I was.

Tune in for our chat with Brad Gillis this Saturday at 11:05 am on 860 AM and 94.1 FM, WSBS.

(Photo image courtesy of Night Ranger's Facebook page)