An Environmental Film Festival Takes Place Tonight

Start off your weekend by attending a wild and scenic film festival at Mount Everett Regional High School located at 491 Berkshire School Road in Sheffield, Massachusetts. Screenings begin this evening at 7 pm as this event will include a dozen short films plus lively conversation regarding environmental matters in Berkshire county.

Some of the viewings include Blue Carbon, Too Precious to Mine, Meet The Real Wolf, Climbing Out of Disaster, Hear the Call:Salmon Nation and Tracking Snow.

Other topics will feature arborists assisting in clean-up efforts after Puerto Rico suffered massive devastation last year due to Hurricane Maria and how scientists are gathering environmental DNA to track area animal populations

Doors will open at 6 pm. Ticket prices are $10 with a suggested donation at the door. For more details, log on to BEAT's web site by going here.