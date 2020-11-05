An Event To Salute Our Veterans, Past & Present

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Sheffield American Legion Post #340 on route 7 (North Main Street) continues to benefit our southern Berkshire county community and you can also help out in their worthy cause just in time for this Wednesday, Veteran's Day .

Many events and programs to salute our men and women in uniform, past and present have been cancelled this year, but Legion members have come up with alternate means to fill the void as they are sponsoring a homemade lasagna dinner by Jack O' Donnell on November 11th from 4:30 to 6 pm as you can do your part to thank active Veterans who continue to keep our freedom intact and to reflect on those who made the ultimate sacrifice during their active years of service to our country.

Veterans past and present will dine for FREE. All others in attendance will be charged $12.50 per person as the main course also includes, salad and dessert. A cash bar is also available as all proceeds fund future Legion programs. Reservations are suggested as dinners will be served on a first come-first serve basis. You'll have the option to eat in or take out. Masks MUST be worn and proper social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced.

Tickets may be purchased by calling George Oleen at (413) 229-6670, Dale Alden at (413) 229-8163 OR Paul Nardi at (413) 229-2040. It is suggested that you secure your spot prior to this weekend as pre-orders are extremely helpful in assuring a proper head count for Wednesday's fund raiser.

For more details, you can also log on to The Sheffield American Legion's web site by going here.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of Sheffield American Legion Post # 340 for on-air and on-line usage)