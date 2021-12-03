Are you ready to participate in "A Swinging Little Christmas"? This holiday event takes center stage on Friday, December 10th at The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center on Castle Street in downtown Great Barrington, Massachusetts. Showtime is at 8 pm.

Actress and game show host extraordinaire Jane Lynch teams up with Kate Flannery to bring our tri-state region some much needed holiday cheer as they will be performing selections from their holiday album of the same name which cracked the top 10 in Billboard's Adult Contemporary charts upon it's release back in 2016.

Both performers are very familiar to the small screen as audiences remember Jane as the tough as nails gym teacher Sue Sylvester in the FOX TV series "Glee". The iconic role rewarded her with an Emmy and Golden Globe statuette. She is also an accomplished Emmy Award winning game show host who served as the emcee of NBC's "The Hollywood Game" and will embark on her second season in "The Weakest Link" which will run in syndication after The New Year (check your listings for time and channel in your viewing area)

Kate Flannery has worked with Jane as they co-starred in a pair of cabaret style presentations, "Two Lost Souls" and "See Jane Sing". She is best known for portraying Meredith in "The Office" which had a successful 9 year run on NBC. Other roles included appearances on "New Girl", "Brooklyn Nine Nine" "American Housewife" and "Another Period". Add to that an impressive run on the ABC reality series, "Dancing With The Stars". Both of these performers blend very well together and they are ready to put you in a festive state of mind prior to December 25th.

Let's not forget that Tim Davis (who costarred in "Glee") will add some vocal accompaniment to this performance and The Tony Guerrero Quintet will jazz up the night with their sounds that swing as the ensemble from southern California have been a musical staple in their genre for over 3 decades.

Tickets for "A Swinging Little Christmas" are STILL available by logging on to the Mahaiwe's web site OR call the box office at (413) 528-0100 Wednesday through Saturday between the hours of 12 noon and 4 pm. A reminder that masks MUST be worn at ALL TIMES during the performance and proper social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced.

