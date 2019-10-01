An Iconic Annual Event Takes Center Stage In Stockbridge

The Berkshire Botanical Garden located at 5 West Stockbridge Road at the intersection of routes 102 and 183 in Stockbridge, Massachusetts will present their annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 12th and Sunday, October 13th. This year's iconic event will include the expansion of five adjoining acres on the north side of the property as all attendees can explore a total of 20 acres during this autumnal season.

The grounds will be open both days from 10 am to 5 pm as this vibrant hub will feature continuous entertainment, children's games, over 100 regional artisan food and craft vendors, drop-in workshops, tag sales, a plant and bulb sale, a hay maze, hayrides, pony rides plus the addition of a haunted house to get you in a Halloween frame of mind. Patrons can also try their luck at archery which is sponsored by Canyon Ranch.

Admission for adults is only $7 and children 12 and under get in for free. There is no charge for parking at the garden's lots. You can pre-purchase Harvest Festival admission wrist bands at the garden's visitor center prior to October 9th. The yearly event is proudly co-sponsored by Meadow Farm Equipment, Canyon Ranch and the Red Lion Inn with all proceeds to benefit the garden's education and horticulture programs.

For more information on the harvest festival and other future events you can log on to the Berkshire Botanical Garden's web site by going here.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release from The Berkshire Botanical Garden for on-air and on-line usage)