An Iconic Musical Legend Checks In On The Sat AM Chat

"The pre-Beatles era" of music consisted of a wide variety of pop, rock and roll and doo wop that encompassed the mid to late 50's and early 60's. One of the groups who highlighted these golden musical moments was a trio that hailed from Washington's state capital, Olympia. The Fleetwoods were introduced worldwide in 1959 and 60 years later, their unique sound resonates as fans still embrace their harmonious sound that truly was easy-going and pleasant to hear either on your radio or record player.

The group consisted of Gretchen Christopher, Gary Troxel and Barbara Ellis. Their first album, "Mr. Blue" produced a pair of #1 hit singles including the title cut and "Come Softly To Me". This accomplishment was a first as both songs hit the pinnacle of Billboard's Hot 100 in a single year (1959). Other familiar selections included "Tragedy", "(He's) The Great Imposter" and a great rendition of "Goodnight My Love".

By the late 1970's The Fleetwoods were dormant from the music scene as Gary Troxel worked at a plywood plant, Barbara Ellis officially retired and was managing a trailer park in California. Gretchen Christopher became a house wife and modern dance teacher in her home state of Washington. She currently manages with sole authority to contract both the original and replacement members of this legendary group. In 2007, Gretchen released a solo album entitled "Gretchen's Sweet Sixteen (Suite 16)" which became a top 10 album of the year based on the Billboard charts.

The group also received major accolades as they were inducted into The Northwestern Area Music Association Hall of Fame, The Olympia High School Alumni Association Hall Of Fame, The Vocal Group and Doo-Wop Hall Of Fame.

