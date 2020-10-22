She embodies the moniker "HOLLYWOOD" as her resume includes over six decades of appearances in film, television and stage. Ruta Lee's first appearance in front of the camera dates back to 1950 in "The Adventures Of Superman" and the rest is history. A release of her memoirs entitled "Consider Your A** Kissed" is scheduled for release in the spring of 2021 and we have the pleasure of featuring Ms. Lee on our Saturday Morning Chat as she gives us a preview of rare first hand and priceless, authentic memories of her accomplishments in show business.

For example, Ruta starred in major motion pictures that included "Seven Brides For Seven Brothers", Billy Wilder's "Witness For The Prosecution" and "Funny Face"

Her television credits include appearances on: "Perry mason", The Burns & Allen Show", "The Andy Griffith Show", "Gomer Pyle USMC", "Dragnet", "Peter Gunn", "77 Sunset Strip", "Ironside", "The Flying Nun" and "The Love Boat"

Some of Ruta's memorable small screen moments include a guest appearance on "Rod Serling's Twilight Zone" in the 1963 episode "A Short Drink From A Certain Fountain" and a trio of various roles on "Hogan's Heroes" (one of my personal favorite shows)

She also became the first female to co-host a game show, "High Rollers" between 1974 and 1976 opposite "Jeopardy" host Alex Trebek and was a panelist on "Hollywood Squares", "You Don't Say" and the 70s revamp of "Match Game".

Did you know Ruta auditioned for the role of Ginger on "Gilligan's Island?" I will get the scoop on this story regarding my favorite TV show of all time.

We will also discuss her charity work as she co-founded "The Thalians" with the late, great Debbie Reynolds as this organization assists mentally disabled veterans nationwide.

Join us as Ms. Lee chats with Ron Carson this Saturday on YOUR Home Town Station immediately following the 11 o'clock news.

You are invited to take a stroll down memory lane for a look back at Ruta Lee's career as she invites you to check out her web site

(The following information was obtained by WSBS courtesy of a press release from Harlan Boll and Ruta Lee's web site for on-air and on-line usage)