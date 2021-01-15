An Inspiring Author Checks In This Weekend On WSBS

It's a story about a boy and his father taking a series of adventures with a focus on the healing power of nature as this latest piece of literary work also accents the efforts at understanding with ultimate respect and devotion. Three words best describe this story: "Untamed, Unsupervised and Uncontrolled".

"The Waters Between Us" focuses on boyhood in the 1960's and 1970's which was also deemed a time for exploration and mischief. Author Michael Togias has lived through a massive amount of experiences in the great outdoors as he owned a cabin in the forest and lived off the land. You might say he was an "ideal mountain man" as his latest novel which encompasses insight into the natural world through the eyes of a curious boy as the outline of this story focuses on respect and devotion.

He has penned over 30 books in his lifetime and has been deemed as a New York Times best selling author who is also the recipient of many writing awards. Many of these books have been published by Simon & Schuster, Henry Holt and Public Affairs. Other fellow authors have praised this work including Stephen Sautner, Tom Reed and Sy Montgomery.

Michael also has written novels in the realm of humor, history, middle reader, fiction, inspiration and true survival. Here is your chance to get familiar with his literary work as he will join Ron Carson this weekend on The WSBS Saturday Morning Chat at 11:05 am.

Tune in to 860 AM OR 94.1 FM. listen LIVE by going here nd while you are on our web site, go to the LISTEN tab on our home page and scroll down to either WSBS on Alexa OR WSBS on Google Home for step-by-step instructions on how to access your Smart Speaker Device. Download the FREE WSBS app at your local app store OR Google Play to your tablet, Smart phone OR mobile device and take us along wherever you go. Remember: "We Are Portable"

(The following information and photo image was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of Lyons Press for on-air and on-line usage)