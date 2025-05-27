An Old Ski Area is Home to New England’s Largest Outdoor Sculpture Park

Open year-round so that you can enjoy northern New England's stunning summer hikes, crisp fall days, and even snowshoeing during the winter, the Andres Institute of Art is free and open daily from dawn to dusk.

It's just over the Massachusetts line in Brookline, New Hampshire, about 25 minutes west of Nashua, New Hampshire.

Oh, and you'll love this. The Andres Institute is located on the former ski area of Big Bear Mountain, making the adventure truly spectacular.

You can casually wander around close to campus or grab a map and venture out through the winding trails.

There's more than ten miles spread out on 140+ acres.

New England's Largest Outdoor Sculpture Park is on an Old Ski Area

Andres Institute of Art Andres Institute of Art loading...

Once you arrive, you can enjoy visiting 100 sculptures from over 40 countries, including some mainstays, as well as revolving installations.

The trails wind through the woods as art comes together naturally with our environment:

At Andres Institute of Art, we bring art to our community by making the experience of art an everyday relationship. Our purpose is to bring the visitor into a closer, and perhaps more comfortable relationship with the works of art. By placing sculpture within nature’s framework of trees, boulders, critters and mushrooms, viewers are free to consider the inherently beautiful art form nature has to offer along with each piece of art work.

Another exciting aspect of the Andres Institute of Art is its focus on training and educating artists, as well as hosting symposiums, events, and school, group, and club outings.

Everything you need to know before you plan your day at New England's largest outdoor sculpture park is right here.

