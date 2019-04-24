An Open House This Weekend For Area Veterans

The Housatonic VFW located at 16 Cone Avenue is hosting an open house for all Veterans and their families this Saturday, April 27th from 10 am to 2 pm as this program will offer a detailed presentation of Federal and State V-A benefits that include but are not limited to V-A care, Veteran's benefits and eligibility, particularly as they pertain to Active Reserve, National Guard plus Titles 10 & 32.

Veteran Outreach Program Representative Bryan Doe will also be on hand with Pittsfield Veteran's Outreach Case Manager Michael King to answer all your questions pertaining to these matters. Mr. King is also a retired US Sergeant-Major who proudly served our country during his tenure in the military.

All Veterans in attendance must bring a copy of their DD-214 form. If you would like a particular question answered during this presentation, please e mail in advance to this address: johnkvocka@hotmail.

Light refreshments will also be served afterwards. Saturday's open house is sponsored by The Housatonic American Legion Post 298 and VFW Post 8183.