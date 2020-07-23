An Update On Happenings At Berkshire South Community Center

As the tri-state region is slowly but surely returning to a sense of normalcy, our friends at Berkshire South Community Center in Great Barrington, Massachusetts have some important announcements regarding the usage of their Crissey Road facility.

Membership Freezes will be reactivated starting August 1st. Those who wish to stay in a neutral frame of mind should e mail dhurtado@berkshiresouth.org

The gymnasium and fitness room have NOT yet re-opened. Members should follow these important guidelines once this regimen is back in operation:

All cardio equipment has been moved and spaced out properly to implement social distancing, however the TV sets will NOT be available until further notice. Members should bring their own tablets, phones or reading materials.

All free weights, benches and stationery weight machines will remain in the fitness room spaced out by Massachusetts orders.

Group fitness classes will continue to run on-line via Zoom.

Attendants will take time to clean and disinfect machines between uses. Members can also do their part as they will be provided with cleaning materials to sanitize the designated equipment and any surfaces that are touched throughout the building.

Stretch mats will NOT be available. Standing stretch guides will be available upon request.

Showers will NOT be available for now. You are asked to come dressed and ready to work out and locker room usage has also been restricted for the time being.

ALL members MUST make advanced reservations by checking in at the front desk upon their entrance to the building.

Nourishing Our Neighbors Program:

Every Wednesday between 1 and 3 pm, volunteers have distributed a total of 500 weekly restaurant prepared-to-go meals to residents who are in need or home bound as the program is funded by grants and donations Since it's inception, about 6,500 meals have been distributed as Berkshire South would like to continue this assistance until August 12th 2020, but funds to purchase food and supplies are running low. Please take some time and donate to this worthy cause by logging on to The Berkshire South web site by going here

Hiring Lifeguards:

Part-time positions are available for multiple shifts as individuals will provide close supervision to swimmers, administer first aid, rescue breathing or CPR. They will also be responsible for all pool rules and regulations and maintain a safe, clean aquatics center environment. Lifeguards will support upkeep tasks in the vicinity, conduct water tests and attend mandatory staff training sessions.

All prospective candidates must be at least 16 years of age, current in Lifeguard Training, CPR for the Professional Rescuer and experience in administration of first aid. You can apply by e-mailing: HR@berkshiresouth.org

When Visiting Berkshire South Community Center:

Masks or face coverings MUST be worn throughout the building, except for while in the pool.

Proper social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced. Follow ALL designated directional markers and arrows during your visit.

Arrive on time when you make a reservation. Early birds should wait outside the building or in their vehicle prior to their prompt check-in.

Upon your first visit, you will be required to sign a new waiver of liability.

Reservations are required for swimming sessions that will be honored on the half hour in 50 minute increments. Walk-ins will NOT be permitted. Please call the front desk at (413) 528-2810, extension 10 for more information. Only ONE reservation per space, per day is allowed until further notice. If you need to cancel, 24 hour notice is required. Three "no-shows" OR late cancellations will result in a two week suspension in your membership.

Reservation times have been limited as they can be made on the hour weekdays from 6:30 am to 5:30 pm and on weekends from 7:30 to 11:30 am.

Membership renewals will only be handled on-line by logging on here

Vending machines and water fountains will NOT be available.It is advised to bring your own full water bottle .

